Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Wealth Forward LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Forward LLC now owns 100,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,747,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $808,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

TIP stock opened at $108.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.19 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

