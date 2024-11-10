Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cliffwater LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at about $47,035,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,780,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,898,000 after acquiring an additional 250,167 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 377.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 97,893 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the third quarter worth $377,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Price Performance

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.81.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Cuts Dividend

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending ( NYSE:MSDL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 60.60%. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

