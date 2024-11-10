Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,172 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,634,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,785,000 after purchasing an additional 49,241 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,414,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,029,000 after acquiring an additional 564,826 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 828,944 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $177.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.30 and a 12 month high of $179.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

