Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $309,000 Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBMR. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $340,000. STAR Financial Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000.

Shares of IBMR opened at $25.11 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.

