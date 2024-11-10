Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,706,076,000 after buying an additional 2,381,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $603,038,000 after acquiring an additional 415,902 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,690,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $538,547,000 after purchasing an additional 247,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,473,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $495,236,000 after purchasing an additional 164,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Johnson Rice downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.64.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $181.88 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.33.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

