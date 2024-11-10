Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,685 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,777 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 628.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

