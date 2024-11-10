Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,390,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,776,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,533,000 after purchasing an additional 208,579 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 46,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $28.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

