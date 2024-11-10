Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Alcoa by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 122,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31,948 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $664,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Alcoa by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 271,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 82,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Alcoa

In related news, EVP Renato Bacchi sold 23,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $1,009,335.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,935.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alcoa Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AA stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

