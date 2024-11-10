Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 1,145 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Shopify by 100.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Shopify by 41.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.03.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $87.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.83. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.36.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

