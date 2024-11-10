Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 1,851 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,860,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Roche by 3.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 265,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Roche by 6.0% during the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 224,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Roche by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 136,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Roche by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roche has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $37.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85. Roche Holding AG has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $42.43.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

