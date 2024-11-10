Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 39,602 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,283,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 114,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 45,258 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

WDS stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

Several analysts recently commented on WDS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodside Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

