CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 258.9% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $330.03 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.12 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.30, a PEG ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at $261,745,630.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,745,630.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at $263,277,391.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,143,350. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush set a $330.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.