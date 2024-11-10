D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 5,086 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2,050.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453,718 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 917.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,701,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,203,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453,554 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Broadcom by 855.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,186,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Broadcom by 1,045.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,273,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,427,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $183.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $857.71 billion, a PE ratio of 159.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.75 and a 200 day moving average of $157.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.31 and a 1 year high of $186.42.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.19%.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,917.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

