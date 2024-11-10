Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 76,440 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $76,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 99.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $181.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.33. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

