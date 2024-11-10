Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $494.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Barclays cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $559.00 in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $459.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.44. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $367.24 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

