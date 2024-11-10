Douglas Richard Deschutter Sells 24,185 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 24,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $5,325,778.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,838.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR opened at $225.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.21 and a 1-year high of $226.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

