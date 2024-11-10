EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Stake Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of EastGroup Properties worth $68,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EGP opened at $176.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.23 and a 12-month high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.97). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

