Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Shares Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.16 and last traded at $42.24. 538,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,873,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 28.4% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 15,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 20,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Enbridge by 56.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 55.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

