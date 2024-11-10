Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Equifax by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $221,000. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Equifax stock opened at $270.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.31 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total transaction of $272,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,535.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total transaction of $15,770,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,532,909.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total transaction of $272,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,535.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

