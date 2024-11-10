Eyenovia (EYEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Eyenovia to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. Eyenovia had a negative return on equity of 547.46% and a negative net margin of 116,506.25%. On average, analysts expect Eyenovia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eyenovia Price Performance

Shares of EYEN opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. Eyenovia has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at Eyenovia

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Michael M. Rowe bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,268.39. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EYEN. William Blair upgraded shares of Eyenovia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

Featured Articles

