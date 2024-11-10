Eyenovia (EYEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Eyenovia to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. Eyenovia had a negative return on equity of 547.46% and a negative net margin of 116,506.25%. On average, analysts expect Eyenovia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Eyenovia Price Performance
Shares of EYEN opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. Eyenovia has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on EYEN. William Blair upgraded shares of Eyenovia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.
