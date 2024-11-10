Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 494 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,887,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 647,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,962,000 after purchasing an additional 104,096 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 617,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,608,000 after buying an additional 102,101 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 11.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 533,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 207,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $193.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.40 and a 200 day moving average of $126.44. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $194.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,133.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,471 shares in the company, valued at $35,677,950.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

