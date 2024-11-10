Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the first quarter worth $121,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ON by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,787,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,636,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ON by 66,838.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,409,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,200 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in ON during the 1st quarter worth $65,898,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ON by 574.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,878,000 after buying an additional 1,315,006 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ON from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ON from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ON from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.37.

ONON opened at $51.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 97.15 and a beta of 2.25.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.43 million. ON had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.42%. Research analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

