Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLMN. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 19.4% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 40,225 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth $219,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth $111,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 28.7% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 61.90% and a net margin of 0.70%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

