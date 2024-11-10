Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter worth about $47,000.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.14.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $454.46 on Friday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $330.15 and a 1-year high of $498.23. The company has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $470.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.03). Ferrari had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 44.67%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

