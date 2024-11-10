FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,439,000 after purchasing an additional 97,244 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its position in FTI Consulting by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 360,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,591,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 563.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 66,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,104,000 after buying an additional 56,373 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,164,000 after buying an additional 39,271 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,675,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $204.27 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.93 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.12.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.16 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

