Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 897.5% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 107,169 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 914.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 683.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,505,000 after purchasing an additional 208,362 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 532,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,758,000 after purchasing an additional 488,148 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,611,810.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.07.

NVDA stock opened at $147.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.94. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $149.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.88%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

