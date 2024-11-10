Graypoint LLC Acquires Shares of 2,111 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,111 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 43.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 298.4% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 298.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 245,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,938,000 after buying an additional 184,171 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,919,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,422.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,422.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:COO opened at $103.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.58. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Get Our Latest Report on COO

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.