Graypoint LLC Buys 344 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 376.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 85,007 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 94,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 460,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,518,000 after buying an additional 177,692 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ES opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -182.17%.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

