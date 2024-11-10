Graypoint LLC Grows Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 17,832.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,018,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,626 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $130,554,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2,244.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,824,000 after acquiring an additional 572,231 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 43.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,557,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,899,000 after acquiring an additional 473,559 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 543.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,724,000 after acquiring an additional 335,447 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,398.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,758.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,367,307. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on EXR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $167.70 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $184.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.62 and its 200 day moving average is $161.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.12). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.63%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

