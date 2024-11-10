Graypoint LLC Invests $203,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $68.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.69. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

