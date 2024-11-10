Graypoint LLC Invests $235,000 in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $113.65 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $115.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

