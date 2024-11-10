Graypoint LLC Invests $268,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 68,945 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,076,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $6,339,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28.2% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 231,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 50,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $58.39 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $58.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a PE ratio of 291.96 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $218,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,378. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $247,635,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,967,157.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $218,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,378. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,482,878 shares of company stock worth $1,044,202,496. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

