Graypoint LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,928 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 29,937,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,046,000 after buying an additional 25,829,185 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,042,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,899,000 after buying an additional 1,992,576 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 6,264,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,732,000 after buying an additional 527,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,724,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after buying an additional 225,191 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PARA. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.74.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -2.57%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

