Graypoint LLC Sells 2,342 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 249.5% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 94.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In related news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KHC opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 144.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

