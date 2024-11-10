Graypoint LLC Takes Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,145 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 35,497.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,455,000 after buying an additional 5,068,682 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of CRH by 36,503.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,838,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825,752 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CRH by 2,199.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,342,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,092 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CRH by 1,095.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,488 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 103.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,642,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,112,000 after buying an additional 2,365,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $100.67 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $102.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.11.

CRH Cuts Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Research analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.90.

CRH Company Profile



CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

