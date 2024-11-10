Graypoint LLC Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 232.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 676,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after purchasing an additional 472,997 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 733,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after acquiring an additional 319,051 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 588,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,200,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 17,784.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 110,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,623,000 after purchasing an additional 109,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,129,000 after buying an additional 93,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $209.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $115.93 and a 52 week high of $216.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.73.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 9.52%. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTB. Wedbush lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $60,786.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,184.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,438 shares of company stock valued at $12,622,007 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

