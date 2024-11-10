Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $775,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 376.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 138,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 101,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $52.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $385.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 51.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $151,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,252. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $151,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,252. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $1,546,545.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,298.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,363 shares of company stock worth $2,991,951. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

