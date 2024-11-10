Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Invests $111,000 in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 11,990.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 156.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGS stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.95.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

