Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRBG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Corebridge Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.90. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Corebridge Financial had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.02%.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

