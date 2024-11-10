Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.86.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

