Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,690.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.13.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI opened at $168.44 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 5,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total transaction of $981,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,601.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 5,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $981,488.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,601.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $286,552.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,448. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,116,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

