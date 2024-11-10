Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 181 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $234.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.76 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.86.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,482.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,482.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $28,908,439.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 431,729 shares in the company, valued at $104,638,157.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,210 shares of company stock worth $31,040,994. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.