Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,115,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,873,000 after purchasing an additional 290,579 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,737,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47,672 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 607,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 433,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 62,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,861.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 407,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,960,000 after purchasing an additional 386,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of HTGC opened at $19.67 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 65.07% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hercules Capital

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,338,045.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.