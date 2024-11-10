Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 95.4% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 363,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,571,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 37,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $219.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.20 and a 1 year high of $222.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.88%.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W lowered Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

