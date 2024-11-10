Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Up 11% – Here’s Why

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.84. 1,753,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,341,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler set a $6.00 target price on Humacyte and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 277,090 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $1,792,772.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,029,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,070,049.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 277,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $1,792,772.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,029,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,070,049.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $27,982.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,084,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,869,996. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 693.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 524,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 896,415 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humacyte by 504.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Humacyte by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 97,931 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

