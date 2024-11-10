Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells 96,986 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXELGet Free Report) EVP Dana Aftab sold 96,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,394,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,463,075. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dana Aftab also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 30th, Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $36,486.80.
  • On Monday, August 12th, Dana Aftab sold 20,883 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $565,093.98.

Exelixis Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $36.25 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXELGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 5.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXEL. UBS Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelixis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

