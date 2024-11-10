Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells 96,986 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Dana Aftab sold 96,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,394,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,463,075. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $36,486.80.

On Monday, August 12th, Dana Aftab sold 20,883 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $565,093.98.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $36.25 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 5.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXEL. UBS Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelixis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

