Insider Selling: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Insider Sells $2,341,485.00 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $96.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,072.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.03. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $98.32.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 28.60%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,422.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 101.9% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

