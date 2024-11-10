Insider Selling: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) CAO Sells $2,889,207.75 in Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 18,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $2,889,207.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,661.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $159.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $123.04 and a 12 month high of $160.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.