Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 64,137 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 64,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $3,045,224.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,354.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, John Bicket sold 42,942 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $2,084,834.10.

On Tuesday, October 8th, John Bicket sold 54,504 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $2,605,291.20.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, John Bicket sold 93,212 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $3,721,023.04.

On Tuesday, August 27th, John Bicket sold 83,583 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $3,505,471.02.

On Tuesday, August 20th, John Bicket sold 78,128 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $3,164,965.28.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth approximately $697,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,179,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

