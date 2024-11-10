International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $51.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on IP. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

International Paper Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE IP opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70. International Paper has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $59.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,051,457.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,440 shares of company stock worth $938,486. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 29.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 321,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,704,000 after buying an additional 73,367 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 23.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 29,904 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in International Paper by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 35,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

